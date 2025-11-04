Cowboys Landing Bengals LB Logan Wilson in Deal Before NFL Trade Deadline
On Monday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones teased that his team would be making a move to help its defense before the trade deadline. On Tuesday morning that deal came to light as reports have the Cowboys landing linebacker Logan Wilson from the Bengals in return for a seventh-round pick.
Wilson had spent all six of his seasons in the NFL with the Bengals, who selected him in the third round of the 2020 draft. Wilson has had over 100 tackles in each of his last four seasons, though he has seen his playing time drop a bit this year.
The 29-year-old linebacker has two years remaining on a four-year, $36 million extension that he signed in July 2023.
The Cowboys are now on their bye week, so Wilson won't make his Dallas debut until Nov. 17 against the Raiders on Monday Night Football.
The Cowboys and Bengals have two of the worst defenses in the NFL this year, so this deal seems only fitting.