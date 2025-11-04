SI

Cowboys Landing Bengals LB Logan Wilson in Deal Before NFL Trade Deadline

Andy Nesbitt

Logan Wilson has made over 100 tackle in each of his last four seasons with the Bengals.
Logan Wilson has made over 100 tackle in each of his last four seasons with the Bengals. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Monday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones teased that his team would be making a move to help its defense before the trade deadline. On Tuesday morning that deal came to light as reports have the Cowboys landing linebacker Logan Wilson from the Bengals in return for a seventh-round pick.

Wilson had spent all six of his seasons in the NFL with the Bengals, who selected him in the third round of the 2020 draft. Wilson has had over 100 tackles in each of his last four seasons, though he has seen his playing time drop a bit this year.

MORE: NFL Trade Deadline Tracker

The 29-year-old linebacker has two years remaining on a four-year, $36 million extension that he signed in July 2023.

The Cowboys are now on their bye week, so Wilson won't make his Dallas debut until Nov. 17 against the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

The Cowboys and Bengals have two of the worst defenses in the NFL this year, so this deal seems only fitting.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL