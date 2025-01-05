Cowboys Kicker Brandon Aubrey Drills Cheerleader in Head With Errant Kickoff
The Dallas Cowboys are staring down the barrel of a rather consequential offseason but had one more game to play before the 2024 season finished. And, true to form this year, they couldn't escape without one more comical lowlight.
In the first half of his team's battle against the Washington Commanders, the usually reliable Brandon Aubrey lined up for a kickoff and shanked it. Badly. So badly it went nearly sideways out of bounds and beelined towards an unsuspecting Cowboys cheerleader with her back to the field. Despite the heroic efforts of a sideline photographer, Aubrey's kick accidentally drilled the cheerleader in the back of her head.
Thankfully she appeared to be totally fine afterwards.
It's been that kind of season in Dallas and it seems even the cheerleaders cannot escape the misfortune that has befallen the franchise this year. Here's to hoping Aubrey keeps it on line for the rest of the game— for the sake of the other cheerleaders.