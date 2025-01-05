SI

Cowboys Kicker Brandon Aubrey Drills Cheerleader in Head With Errant Kickoff

A bad kickoff made even worse by hitting a bystander.

Liam McKeone

Cowboys cheerleader hit by football
Cowboys cheerleader hit by football / NFL on FO
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are staring down the barrel of a rather consequential offseason but had one more game to play before the 2024 season finished. And, true to form this year, they couldn't escape without one more comical lowlight.

In the first half of his team's battle against the Washington Commanders, the usually reliable Brandon Aubrey lined up for a kickoff and shanked it. Badly. So badly it went nearly sideways out of bounds and beelined towards an unsuspecting Cowboys cheerleader with her back to the field. Despite the heroic efforts of a sideline photographer, Aubrey's kick accidentally drilled the cheerleader in the back of her head.

Thankfully she appeared to be totally fine afterwards.

It's been that kind of season in Dallas and it seems even the cheerleaders cannot escape the misfortune that has befallen the franchise this year. Here's to hoping Aubrey keeps it on line for the rest of the game— for the sake of the other cheerleaders.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL