Cowboys Coach Praised Micah Parsons's Handling of Contract Situation During Viral Video
Micah Parsons got praise from his new head coach during a viral video that's circulating.
The Dallas Cowboys superstar edge rusher went viral this weekend as he participated in the trend of men calling their friends to say goodnight. He called Cowboys teammates Tyler Smith, Trevon Diggs, Osa Odighizuwa, and KaVonte Turpin. He also called new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was incredibly complimentary of his star player for handling his contract situation the way he has.
"I know this is weird for everybody man, but look, you’re handling everything the right way bro, and this thing is going to get worked out and again, I’m just thrilled to see where we take this thing," Schottenheimer said. "We’re building something special and you’re going to be a huge part of it."
Parsons has watched as Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby and Nick Bosa have all received massive deals in recent years, each for more than $34 million per season. Parsons has 52.5 sacks in 63 career games and is entering the final season of his rookie contract. He is set to make $24 million in 2025, but the Cowboys will need to pay the three-time All-Pro like one of the best players in the NFL to retain him.
Garrett's four-year, $160 million deal is likely the benchmark Parsons's deal will be built around. Schottenheimer seems to desperately want Dallas to get an extension done so he has Parsons at his disposal this season and into the future.