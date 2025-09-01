AJ Brown Reveals Week 1 Status For Eagles-Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to begin the 2025 National Football League season on Thursday night and it sounds like they will have their top receiver in the action.
Brown has dealt with a hamstring injury throughout camp, but he made it clear that the plan is that he will be ready to go on Thursday.
The 28-year-old was asked if he would be ready to go on Thursday and he responded by saying: "Hell, yeah.”
This was initially shared on social media by Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Having Brown in the mix for the Week 1 opener certainly is a positive for the Eagles' offense, to say the least. Brown isn't just the top receiver in Philadelphia, but instead one of the most dominant receivers in football when he is fully healthy.
It sounds like the Eagles star will be ready to go
Last year, Brown wasn't fully healthy and yet he still had 1,079 receiving yards in 13 games played. The two previous years in Philadelphia, he played all 17 regular season games each season and came close to 1,500 receiving yards each year. In 2022, he had 1,496 receiving yards. In 2023, he had 1,456 receiving yards.
There was a slight scare throughout camp with Brown missing time due to the hamstring injury. While this is the case, the Eagles never made much of a big deal about the injury to the point where it seemed like he would be ready to roll for the Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Now, he has confirmed that fact himself.
It's going to be a long week in preparation for the showdown. The Eagles have three more days -- as of writing -- until they take the field against one of their biggest foes. The game in itself will be big, in part because of the fact that the Eagles are raising their Super Bowl LIX banner on Thursday night. But, also, the week will be full of Micah Parsons conjecture because the Cowboys opted to move him just days before the season is to begin. It's going to be a long few weeks, but football is just about to be bacl.
More NFL: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Reacts To Micah Parsons-Packers-Cowboys Stunner