Eight of the Cowboys' Most Memorable Prime-Time Losses of the Last Five Years
The Cowboys host the Raiders on Monday Night Football to close out Week 11. Because it's Dallas this will be the Cowboys' second straight Monday Night Football game sandwiched around their bye week. When last we saw the Cowboys they were putting up a truly unimpressive performance against the Cardinals as they dropped to 3-5-1 on the season.
It was just the latest in a string of unfortunate performances in recent Cowboys history. In fact, because of the notoriety of the franchise, they're often featured in primetime or nationally televised games because they have so many fans.
Of course, with so many fans and so many nationally televised games there are so many more opportunities for shots of sad fans. And there has been no shortage during the most recent era of Cowboys football.
Below is a list of some of the most memorable, embarrassing and noteworthy primetime and playoff losses during the last five years.
Enjoy... Unless you're a Cowboys fan.
Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10 - MNF - Oct. 19, 2020
Dak Prescott started the first five games in 2020 before suffering a compound fracture and dislocated ankle against the Giants. Andy Dalton started the team's next game on Monday Night Football against the Cardinals. Dalton threw 54 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Prescott wasn't involved, but the game resulted in an everlasting image of Dallas misery in the form of this fan:
Dallas would finish 6-10 that season.
2021 and 2022 Season Openers vs. Tom Brady
In 2021 Prescott and Tom Brady engaged in a spectacular shootout and combined for 782 passing yards and seven touchdown passes with the defending champion Bucs winning by two.
The next year Prescott got hurt and the Bucs won 19-3. Prescott ended up missing the next five weeks, which gave Jerry Jones enough time to say he hoped there would be a quarterback controversy. Right before Prescott was finally cleared to return Cooper Rush threw three interceptions on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles which promptly ended the controversy.
49ers 23, Cowboys 17 - Divisional Round - Jan. 16, 2022
The Cowboys return to the postseason was not a big hit as they were eliminated by the 49ers in the wild card round. A number of fans became memes or memorable images during the final minutes of the loss.
Losing to the 49ers couldn't possibly get any worse, right?
49ers 19, Cowboys 12 - Divisional Round - Jan. 22, 2023
Another year, another postseason disappointment. This time with Ezekiel Elliott lined up at center in one of the weirdest plays you'll ever see in a football game. Elliott got trucked, the play didn't work and the 49ers eliminated the Cowboys from the playoffs for the second consecutive season. At the time it was thought to be Eliott's final play as a Cowboy.
Elliott eventually returned to Dallas and ended up getting cut ahead of the final game of the season in 2024.
49ers 42, Cowboys 10 - SNF - Oct. 8, 2023
Dak Prescott did not play well and called the game "humbling." He finished 14 of 24 for 153 yards and threw three interceptions. A fan in a hardhat became a meme when he used his phone during the fourth quarter of the blowout loss in Santa Clara.
Packers 48, Cowboys 32 - Divisional Round - Jan 14, 2024
The Cowboys went 12-5 three straight seasons under Mike McCarthy and won one total playoff game. With two losses to the 49ers and a third to the Packers, the Cowboys made it a point to be eliminated by some of the most storied franchises in the NFL.
After their final 12-5 season under McCarthy they earned a bye before getting blown out at home in the divisional round by Green Bay. Prescott completed 41 of 60 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns.
Unfortunately, he also threw two interceptions and the Packers jumped out to a 27-0 lead late in the second quarter. By the time all was said and done a small child had gone viral for crying while his brother—a Packers fan— celebrated.
Texans 38, Cowboys 10 - MNF - Nov. 18, 2024
Last year the Cowboys went 3-3 in six primetime games and won on Thanksgiving. The lowlight again had nothing to do with Prescott. With Prescott injured, Cooper Rush was back in the lineup when the Cowboys lost to the Texans, 38-10. Rush threw the ball 55 times for 354 yards, but the biggest story of the night was the fact that a piece of the roof fell on the field before the game.