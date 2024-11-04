SI

Cowboys Get Encouraging Update on CeeDee Lamb's Injury

Lamb left the Cowboys' 27-21 loss to the Falcons with a shoulder injury.

Liam McKeone

The past few days have been chock-full of bad news for the Dallas Cowboys, who fell to 3-5 with a Sunday loss to the Atlanta Falcons before news broke Monday that quarterback Dak Prescott would miss extended time with a hamstring injury. The franchise finally got a break, though, with reports on CeeDee Lamb's injury.

Lamb exited the Falcons loss early with a shoulder injury and on Monday ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it isn't serious. Furthermore, Lamb even has a chance to suit up on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's great news for the Cowboys. Lamb is the most talented player in the receiver room and will be even more important to Dallas's gameplan going forward if Cooper Rush has to start in place of Prescott. So far this season Lamb has 53 catches for 660 yards and four touchdowns.

It looks like he'll have a strong chance to improve on those numbers without missing a week.

