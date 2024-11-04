Jerry Jones Praises Mike McCarthy for 'Outstanding' Coaching Record Amid Cowboys Hot Seat Rumors
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season continued its spiral on Sunday when the team lost to the Atlanta Falcons and several star players were forced to depart early due to injury. The 'Boys are now 3-5, third in the NFC East, and have shown the world absolutely nothing to suggest they are capable of turning things around this season.
As the Cowboys suffer increasingly embarrassing losses the calls for Jerry Jones to fire Mike McCarthy have grown louder and louder. McCarthy entered the season on the hot seat after allowing his team to get utterly stomped at home in the 2023 playoffs, and Dallas's poor start to this season hasn't done much to change his status. Jones has consistently stuck by McCarthy after every defeat so far this year, though, and it was no different on Sunday after the Falcons loss.
Jones praised McCarthy's "outstanding coaching record" when asked about the head coach and that he likes his football mind. Additionally Jones noted he's seen great coaches in bad situations before.
"I’m good with Mike," Jones said to reporters after the game, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I know how hard he works. I like his football mind. I know how good he works. He’s got, in my mind, an outstanding coaching record.
"He’s really good with the players. They think highly of him. He’s got a lot of fire in his belly. So, I’m just giving you this, I like the positives I see. And, by the way, frankly, some of the best coaches I’ve been around, I got to see them when times were bad."
Jones has found countless ways to praise McCarthy and tell the fanbase, in fewer words, that there's no shot he gets canned in-season. This is just the latest version of that sentiment. McCarthy has the backing of ownership and that's all that matters as he attempts to salvage what's left of this season for Dallas.