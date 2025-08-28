Cowboys Entertaining Trade Offers for Star Pass Rusher Micah Parsons
The Dallas Cowboys appear willing to listen on trade offers for star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who has been seeking a new contract all offseason, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Todd Archer and Dan Graziano.
Parsons formally requested a trade on Aug. 1, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said publicly the franchise would not trade him. Jones believed that the Cowboys and Parsons were in agreement on a five-year extension that would have paid Parsons an average of $40.5 million per season. The sides ultimately did not come to terms on the agreement, and no additional offers have been made.
Parsons has sat out of training camp while he sought a new deal. He also is said to be dealing with a "sore back" and is away from the team seeking a second opinion on the injury. The severity of the injury is unknown, but Jones believes that it is a negotiating tactic by Parsons.
After previously being non-committal on a Parsons trade, the Cowboys are now at least willing to listen, per the report by ESPN.
Parsons is in the final season of his rookie contract, which is set to pay him $21.324 million in 2025.