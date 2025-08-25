Dan Orlovsky: Cowboys 'Becoming a Joke' Amid Micah Parsons Contract Saga
The Cowboys have their hands full ahead of the 2025 season.
Not only are they preparing to face off against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL's season opener next Thursday, but they're also dealing with star pass rusher Micah Parsons' very public contract dispute. The 26-year-old requested a trade from the organization earlier this month, has been at odds with owner Jerry Jones, and was recently seen sprawled out on a training table during Dallas's preseason finale this weekend.
It's not a good look for the squad that's long been dubbed "America's Team." In fact, during Monday morning's edition of Get Up on ESPN, analyst Dan Orlovsky went as far as calling the organization a joke.
"A month ago I said this was the biggest problem Jerry Jones has had since the '90's," the former NFL quarterback explained. "He has not dealt with this. The Cowboys, honestly, are becoming a joke. I mean, it's Monday morning, 10 days before the season starts, [and] we're talking about their best player laying down on a medical table? And is it a big deal or not?"
When I first started in this business," Orlovsky continued. "It was like, we were talking about the Cowboys and the best offensive line in the history of football and Zeke Elliott running for [1,500 yards]. Now we're talking about Micah Parsons laying down on a table 10 days before playing on the road against a division rival?"
Here's a look at the full clip:
He certainly has a point. Jones and the Cowboys have a longstanding history of balking amid contract disputes, but this one has gone to another level.
Through it all, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has remained convinced that Parsons will suit up with the team for Week 1. Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Schefter has hinted that the two sides are headed towards a divorce.
It's never a dull moment in Jerry World...