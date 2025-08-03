Cowboys Fans Heckled Jerry Jones With Micah Parsons Signs, Chants at Training Camp
Dallas Cowboys fans arrived to training camp on Saturday collectively fired up about the Micah Parsons contract situation. The All-Pro defender demanded a trade on Friday, and the Cowboys faithful took their chance the next day to express their support for the elite pass-rusher. And, they also heckled owner Jerry Jones a little bit.
Fans showed up with numerous signs to Saturday's training camp practices that all called for Jones to pay up and give Parsons the contract he deserves. One demanded he sell the team.
Typos in the last sign aside, the message is clear from the fans. They hammered home the point as a big group by chanting "We want Micah" during practice.
Jones was at camp on Saturday so it's quite likely he heard and saw at least a few of the messages the fans wanted to send him in light of the Parsons situation. He urged fans to not lose any sleep over it all when he spoke to reporters so it's up in the air as to whether those messages sunk in.
The noise from the fanbase will remain this loud until Parsons has a new deal. They've made that much clear.