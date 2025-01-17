Cowboys Great Warns Why Jerry Jones-Deion Sanders Might Not Be Best Fit for Dallas
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are looking for their next coach. The biggest name in that search so far has been Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes coach who won a Super Bowl in Dallas back during his legendary playing days.
While no deal seems to eminent, the fact that Jones and Sanders have discussed the opening has been a huge talking point in the sports world this week.
So how would these two guys do if they joined forces in Dallas? Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware spoke to Sports Illustrated this week about it, and the Hall of Famer has some concerns about how they would mix together.
"I've thought about that and I think [Sanders] would be a great coach here but it will be hard to have two stars," said Ware. "If we have Jerry and Deion here it would be a challenge to have two stars. One wants to really dial in on the team with the guys and there's someone who is the marketing guru of the team. If they can come together and work together that would be awesome, but I'd prefer to have [Jason] Witten in there right now."
Ware added that he would be open to it if Jones and Sanders could find a way to put egos aside and work as one unit.
"If those two giants can get together and work something out I would put Witten to the side and tell him he can be offensive coordinator and help Deion out," Ware said.
Could a Jones-Sanders union really happen? Ware thinks the Cowboys owner is at a stage in his career where he's willing to make big moves if that gives the team a better shot at a Super Bowl title.
"I think at this time in Jerry’s life he wants to win," Ware said. "He’s made enough money. He wants to win. He wants to win football games and he’s willing to do whatever it takes, the whole Jones family is willing to do whatever it takes to win a championship."
We'll have to wait and see if those championship hopes will fall on Sanders's shoulders.