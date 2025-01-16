Cowboys Legend DeMarcus Ware Thinks Star Ex-Teammate Would Be Great Next Coach for Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys, as you might have heard, are currently looking for their next head coach after parting ways with Mike McCarthy earlier this week.
Jerry Jones'a search has included Deion Sanders, which has been a huge talking point in the sports world all week, with many wondering if the Colorado Buffaloes coach would be ready to make the jump to the NFL. And if he did, could he turn the Cowboys into contenders while dealing with the circus that would come with the job?
Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware spoke with Sports Illustrated on Thursday and he brought up a different name when asked who he'd like to see hired as the team's next head coach.
"Probably Jason Witten," Ware said. "I think he would do well in the locker room. Even though he doesn’t have total NFL experience he’s been coaching high school football for a while and you can always bring in NFL (assistants). The head coach is the motivator. The head coach is the one that organizes things the right way and I think he’d bring in the old way. Not the new school way. We need discipline. We need integrity. And we need gladiators."
Witten spent 16 of his 17 NFL seasons playing for the Cowboys and racked up over 12,000 yards receiving while scoring 72 touchdowns. He was a fan favorite for not only his production but for how hard he played the game and has been mentioned in the coaching search.
As for Ware, he had a lot of fun making his new ad with AT&T, saying:
