Cowboys Set to Hire Top Assistant From College Football Playoff Program
Brian Schottenheimer's first staff as Dallas Cowboys head coach will have some college football flair in 2025.
Schottenheimer already dipped into the college ranks once, hiring Kansas State's Conor Riley to coach offensive line. Now, he's plucking Oregon co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Junior Adams to coach CeeDee Lamb & Co. in Dallas, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.
This will be Adams's first NFL coaching job, after serving as wide receivers coach at Washington, Western Kentucky, Boise State, Eastern Washington and Montana State. He also had offensive coordinator duties with the Huskies and Hilltoppers.
Schottenheimer will be tasked with getting the most out of Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense, after serving as offensive coordinator under Mike McCarthy for the last two seasons. He hired former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator, who has in turn helped bring over a number of his key assistants.
Dallas was a disappointing 7–10 in 2024, and Schottenheimer faces plenty of pressure after landing the job, his first as head coach, following a stilted coaching search that only came about after a failed negotiation to retain Mike McCarthy.