Cowboys, Jerry Jones Roasted by Fans After Division Rivals Reach NFC Title Game

Kristen Wong

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
There will be two NFC East teams playing in the conference title game this year, and to little surprise, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t one of them. 

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles booked their tickets to the NFC championship with divisional round wins over the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, respectively. After this weekend’s results, the Cowboys officially own the longest NFC championship appearance drought in the conference, and that unfortunate streak doesn’t seem like it’ll be broken anytime soon.

To add insult to injury, two recent ex-Cowboys coordinators will be calling plays in this year’s NFC title game: Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Meanwhile, over in Dallas, owner Jerry Jones is looking to hire the franchise's next head coach to replace Mike McCarthy after the team finished 7-10 in the 2024 regular season, their worst record in the last four years.

Talk about a glow-up for two great football minds who have since left Dallas for greener grass.

In the wake of the Commanders’ and Eagles’ postseason successes, fans took to social media to roast Jones for his handling of the Cowboys over the past two decades.

