NFL Insider Gave Telling Update on Deion Sanders, Cowboys HC Search
For the first time in four years, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t playing playoff football this winter. Instead, they’re knee-deep in the middle of their head coaching search after parting ways with Mike McCarthy last week.
One of the most talked-about names in the Cowboys’ candidate pool is Colorado coach Deion Sanders. Amid the never-ending reports that have come out regarding Sanders’s interest in the head coaching vacancy, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport seemed to throw water on rumors that the 57-year-old coach would indeed make the jump to the NFL.
“And then there’s the Dallas Cowboys,” Rapoport said on Sunday afternoon. “Nothing scheduled yet with Coach Prime. I would be surprised, probably very surprised, if something did in fact get scheduled.”
Rapoport had expressed his doubts about the Cowboys setting up an interview with Sanders on Saturday as well, and a day later, still doesn’t believe the Cowboys will hold a formal interview with Sanders, which would appear to be a telling sign that Sanders isn’t considered a serious candidate.
Rapoport added in a later broadcast that he thought the Cowboys would take their time in their head coaching search and floated a few more potential names such as Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Currently, the Cowboys are set to interview Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier on Monday, the last of their scheduled interviews. They previously interviewed former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Should the Cowboys decide to interview Sanders, they would first have to get approval from Colorado’s athletic director and inform the league office, Josina Anderson reported this weekend.
Whether Sanders’s rumored interest in the Cowboys is just a leverage ploy or a serious pursuit will likely come to light in due time this offseason.