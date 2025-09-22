Jerry Jones Says He Would Trade Picks From Micah Parsons Deal for ‘Special’ Player
Nearly a month after the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade went down, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has insisted time and time again he has no regrets. In fact, he's adamant he won the trade in the end, given the picks haul that Dallas received in return.
Well, Jones took his stance one step further after the Cowboys' 31-14 loss to the Bears in Week 3. Following the game, Jones was asked whether he would use the picks he got in the Parsons trade (two first-rounders) to make a big move this season, with the Cowboys off to a middling 1-2 start in 2025.
Jones said if the right "opportunity" came around, he would pull the trigger.
"Well, of course, to use that capital, you’ve got to have the opportunity to use it. And frankly, no matter what I had seen in these first three ball games, if I had the opportunity to really do some good with those picks, I would do it. And we’ve got them, and that’s one of the advantages for, if you will, making the trade," Jones said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota.
The Cowboys owner didn't give any specifics regarding what his team might be looking for, and he pushed back on the notion that the Cowboys were "urgently" trying to improve the roster.
But, Jones did say he would consider flipping those picks into something "special."
"You’ve got to have something that comes your way that’s really special," continued Jones. "And if you’ve got the currency to do it, which in this case it would be draft picks, we’ll do it."
One could argue that Parsons is building something "special" in Green Bay just three games into his Packers' tenure. Though the Packers (2-1) are coming off a stunning upset loss against the Browns, they boast a complete and mostly healthy roster with one of the best defenses in the league to boot, and already have been tabbed as legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys have been gashed by big plays through three weeks of the young season and are sorely missing an elite pass-rushing threat. We wonder who could fill that role?