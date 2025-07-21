Cowboys Lineman Believes His Super Bowl Expectations Are Realistic
The Dallas Cowboys will once again be at the center of the frame as preparations begin for the 2025 NFL season, despite their relative lack of success over the past three decades. That's just the way things are and you can expect to see their name and logo dominate any football-related chatter on your sports show of choice. There's always plenty of stuff going on with Jerry Jones involved and a coaching situation that always tends to feature some sort of hot seat. Throw in some Micah Parsons contract intrigue and yet another year of debating if Dak Prescott is a top-10 quarterback league and there's a great recipe for content.
Now adding to that is offensive lineman Tyler Smith making it clear that his expectation is to play in the Super Bowl.
Smith was pressed by reporters on if he believes this to be a realistic goal coming off a 7-10 season and the Cowboys not being a participant in the big game since 1995. Then he was asked why he believes.
"Because we can win a Super Bowl," Smith said. "Why not? Why can't we win? Do you think it's unrealistic?"
The comments are already all over the internet, which makes sense because it's the Cowboys and it could be construed as a bold prediction. As always, though, it's worth pointing out that fans of every team should welcome its players thinking they can accomplish the biggest and main goal every season.