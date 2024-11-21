Cowboys Literally Brought Dak Prescott to Tears With Horrid Texans Loss
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is done for the year after suffering a bad hamstring injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. The All-Pro signal-caller, who signed a four-year contract extension worth $240 million ahead of the season, is now forced to sit back and watch as his team forges ahead without him.
It hasn't gone well so far. Cooper Rush, stepping in as the replacement, has thrown for 399 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in two starts since Prescott went down. The Cowboys lost both games by a combined 52 points. The most recent loss was especially tough to stomach for America's Team; Dallas was manhandled by the cross-state rival Houston Texans on Monday Night Football to the tune of a 34-10 beatdown.
The loss was so brutal it literally brought Prescott to tears. Speaking to the Dallas Morning News, the quarterback shared his emotional reaction to watching his team struggle without him and admitted he cried after Monday's defeat as the weight of his situation crashed down on him.
"The other day, after the game, I guess, it all just hit me," Prescott told David Moore of the Morning News about watching the Cowboys lose to the Texans. "Boom, right. A couple of tears came down. This is going to hurt. It’s going to suck at times. You just have to understand this is one of the moments that it does. I don’t want anything right now other than to let it suck."
It always seems difficult for star athletes to cope with serious injuries and it's commendable of Prescott to be so open about how it's affecting him mentally.
The Cowboys will next take on the Washington Commanders in an NFC East clash on Sunday, with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.