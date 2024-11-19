Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Shares Quarterback Plans for Rivalry Game vs. Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys are mired in a five-game losing streak, one which could stand to get even worse during this weekend's tilt against the rival Washington Commanders.
Despite their lack of results of late, it doesn't seem as if the Cowboys will be making any significant changes under center for the NFC East showdown.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, coach Mike McCarthy echoed Jerry Jones's sentiments from Monday night, indicating the team would be sticking with Cooper Rush as its starting quarterback. Regarding backup Trey Lance, McCarthy said that he does intend to install a package for the 24-year-old in Week 12.
With Dak Prescott out for the season, Rush has stepped into the starting role. He threw a career-high 55 passes during Monday night's loss to the Houston Texans, racking up 354 yards (also a career high), one touchdown and one interception.
Although he's 0–2 as Dallas's starting quarterback since Prescott's hamstring injury, Jones has maintained his belief that Rush gives the Cowboys the best chance to win games now.
As for Lance, he didn't feature in Monday's loss, but saw the field briefly during the Week 10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. McCarthy admitted he had regrets about not getting Lance into the game on Monday, and seems determined to get him some opportunities going forward, even if Rush is to remain the starter.
Following their clash against the Commanders at FedEx Field, the Cowboys will be back at home in Week 13 for some Thanksgiving Day action against the New York Giants.