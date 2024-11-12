Jerry Jones Claims Sunlight at AT&T Stadium Gives Cowboys 'Home Field Advantage'
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is doubling down on his comments about the annoying glare from the sun at AT&T Stadium.
During the Cowboys’ 34-6 blowout loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, many pointed out that the sunlight streaming through the stadium’s windows was one flawed aspect of Dallas’ home venue. The issue is nothing new, but it once again became a talking point after Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb failed to catch a touchdown pass for the go-ahead score because the sun was in his eyes.
Despite Lamb’s postgame complaints, Jones went as far to say the sun served as an “advantage” for the Cowboys.
“Every venue has certain things that at certain ways and times can create an advantage,” Jones said Tuesday, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “That really goes under the category of home field advantage. It should be an advantage to the home team… It has been (an) advantage for us to know where the sun is. I don’t want to change that.”
Jones insisted that AT&T stadium, which cost $1.2 billion to construct, was “built to feel like you’re outdoors” and once again brushed off the notion of using curtains.
“Of all the things that we need to improve, that is way down the list of improvements,” continued Jones. “My biggest thought when we were building it was… make it look like it was outdoors.”
AT&T Stadium has put up curtains for concerts, basketball games and other events—just not Cowboys games, as Jones would have it.