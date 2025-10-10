SI

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Won't Appeal Fine for Flipping Off Jets Fans

The Dallas owner was levied a $250,000 fine in the aftermath of the taunting.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will not appeal his $250,000 fine for flipping off Jets fans at MetLife Stadium.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was fined $250,000 for flipping off Jets fans in the aftermath of last Sunday's 37-22 victory at MetLife Stadium.

Jones was considering appealing the fine, but has decided to pay up after his taunt, which he said was "purely accidental" as he was trying to "give a thumbs up."

Sounds like Jones would like to simply move on from the incident, and who could blame him?

The Cowboys travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

