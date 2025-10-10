Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Won't Appeal Fine for Flipping Off Jets Fans
The Dallas owner was levied a $250,000 fine in the aftermath of the taunting.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was fined $250,000 for flipping off Jets fans in the aftermath of last Sunday's 37-22 victory at MetLife Stadium.
Jones was considering appealing the fine, but has decided to pay up after his taunt, which he said was "purely accidental" as he was trying to "give a thumbs up."
OK, Jerry.
Sounds like Jones would like to simply move on from the incident, and who could blame him?
The Cowboys travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
