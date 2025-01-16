Cowboys to Interview Former Offensive Coordinator They Fired for Head Coaching Job

SI

The Dallas Cowboys are interviewing a familiar face for the franchise's head coaching job.
The Dallas Cowboys have requested permission to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for the franchise's vacant head coaching job, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Moore served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator from 2019-22, and was fired early in '23. Former head coach Mike McCarthy took over play-calling duties once Moore was let go. Since then, Moore has served as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and for the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia's offense finished eighth in the NFL in yards per game during the regular season (367.2) and seventh in points per game (27.2).

The 36-year-old Moore would become the youngest head coach in the NFL if he were to get the Cowboys job. Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald is currently the league's youngest coach at 37 years old.

