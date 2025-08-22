Jerry Jones Tells Stephen A. Smith Three's a Crowd in Micah Parsons Negotiations
Stephen A. Smith scored a sitdown interview with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and predictably the conversation revolved around ongoing contract negotiations with Micah Parsons. Jones offered up some interesting commentary on the situation in a way we rarely hear from team management.
"In the spirit of not doing the whole mother-dad deal," Jones said. "How many times have you seen the little rascal, so clever, go in there and momma told him, 'Uh-uh, you're not going to get it' and goes into daddy who only sees him after five in the afternoon and wants to love him and says, 'You can have it, son, you can have that before dinner.' And he goes back in and says, 'Mommy, daddy said I can have it'. And so mom-dad been around since the beginning of time. I'm not going to go for that s--- here."
It's no surprise that Jones is taking and maintaining a hard line with Parsons. The way he's choosing to analogize the situation may raise some eyebrows however. It is a bit unclear who mom and dad are in his vignette. The "little rascal" seems to be his standout defensive player. But there's only one person or side who could agree to pay Parsons the money he's asking for. So it's a bit confusing.
"I'm not going for it, no," Jones continued. "We've had a very, very strong negotiation. By the way, frankly, it wouldn't have made any difference what the negotiation was. Guess who has to be comfortable for this to work?"
Smith correctly guessed what Jones was driving at by answering Jones and Parsons are the parties who need to be satisfied with any deal before it is agreed upon. Which there is some truth to.
But Parsons is certainly not the first Cowboys player Jones has encountered who has representation. So the reluctance to include an agent in discussions feels slightly out of left field. Regardless, it's clear that the owner has no interest in pulling up more seats to the table.
"There's not room for a third," Jones concluded.