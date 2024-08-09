Cowboys Training Camp Notebook: Dak Prescott Impressing Without CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might have been joking when he said he doesn’t have a sense of urgency to get a deal done with CeeDee Lamb.
Jones made fun of himself by mentioning that he graduated from high school and college before providing somewhat of an update on contract negotiations with his star wide receiver, who’s holding out from training camp. It was likely a poor attempt at saying a deal will eventually get done, similar to the billionaire eventually getting his diploma from the University of Arkansas.
The joke didn’t land as well on social media when the quote was taken without context. But, hey, it at least got an “LOL” from Lamb.
But who truly knows what goes on in the mind of the outlandish NFL owner. Maybe Jones was excited about Dak Prescott and Brandin Cooks having dynamic performances during Thursday’s joint scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams in Oxnard, Calif.
The Cowboys’ starting offense didn’t miss a beat without Lamb, with Prescott often extending plays to find an open Cooks in the middle of the field. But this might be more about the Rams’ defense having chemistry issues due to the many new faces in the secondary and the defensive front playing without Aaron Donald, who retired in the offseason.
Eventually—there goes that key word again—the Cowboys will miss Lamb’s presence on the field. Luckily for Dallas, though, the regular season doesn’t arrive for another month, giving Jones some time to get a deal done with last year’s league-leading receiver. Until then, Prescott, who’s also searching for a new deal, will continue building chemistry with his younger receivers, which he did Thursday with Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Brooks.
“Experience helps,” Prescott said about being better this year in coach Mike McCarthy’s offensive scheme. “Just seeing things, recognizing things a whole lot faster. That’s a credit to the experience. My footwork, accuracy, all of that, it’s just the time that I’ve put into the offseason.
“I take pride in how hard I work, and how diligent I am in my work. And I expect to make those plays and to get better.”
Best thing I saw: Kobie Turner and Brock Hoffman clash
It wouldn’t be a joint scrimmage without a few scuffles on the field. The first one of the day occurred after Rams defensive tackle Turner and Cowboys center Hoffman grabbed each other’s facemasks and traded a few shoves before being separated.
That got a strong ovation from the fans, as if they were watching a heavyweight boxing bout. Everyone loves a good shoving match. Well, maybe besides the coaches.
Best thing I heard: Prescott wants reporters to hold out
Reporters gave Prescott a hard time after he mentioned that they get paid well to create headlines and write stories. The Cowboys’ star quarterback used reporters’ salaries as an example when asked about focusing on football while also dealing with contract negotiations.
It’s safe to say that football reporters don’t make anything near what Prescott makes to play quarterback in the NFL.
“Who told you we get paid pretty well?” one reporter shouted.
“Maybe some of you need to hold out,” Prescott responded.
Rookie who impressed: Tyler Guyton, OT
The Cowboys’ 2024 first-round selection returned to practice after missing some time due to illness.
The team eased Guyton back by having him mostly play with the second-team offense. Veteran Chuma Edoga played left tackle for Prescott against the Rams.
If Guyton can find consistency before the regular season and earn the starting left tackle job, the Cowboys could have a strong offensive line, even in an offseason that saw the departures of offensive tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz. The unit will be led by guards Zack Martin and Tyler Smith, who provided plenty of push against the Rams’ defense.
Veteran(s) who impressed: RBs Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott
The real answer here is Cooks torching the Rams’ secondary, but the Cowboys’ backfield duo of Dowdle and Elliott also racked up rushing yards during the joint scrimmage.
Dowdle gave the Cowboys’ offense a hot start after hitting a hole on the left side and making his way upfield. That set up Cooks’s first lengthy reception in team drills. The Rams’ defense had trouble keeping tabs on Cooks partly because of the balanced attack Dowdle and Elliott provided.
Dallas received criticism in the offseason for not adding a running back in the draft to get younger at the position and to help fill the void of Tony Pollard, who left the Cowboys to sign with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.
Perhaps the Cowboys will regret not adding more talent at running back when the regular season arrives, but Dowdle and Elliott were a serviceable duo vs. the Rams.
Song of the day: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
I really tried to avoid this one as a “song of the day” because you can’t attend a football practice or turn on a radio without hearing Kendrick Lamar’s diss track.
But I had no choice to make this pick after witnessing Prescott dance to the song of the summer. The Cowboys’ signal-caller even unleashed the hip whips that made him go viral before a prime-time game a few years back.
Prescott hasn’t gotten tired of Kendrick Lamar’s jabs at Drake, just like the Cowboys fans in Oxnard haven’t gotten tired of hearing “Here We Go” before every snap.