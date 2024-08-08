Rumor claims Dak Prescott contract value could reach $70 million per year
Dak Prescott is in line to become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL when his next contract eventually comes. The Dallas Cowboys have shown no urgency to extend the star quarterback and it could prove costly for them and lucrative for Prescott.
According to a rumor from Mike Fisher of Athlon Sports, if Prescott shows "patience" he could end up landing a deal worth $70 million per year.
The number frequently floated around with Prescott has been $60 million APY, but earlier in the offseason $70 million did make the rounds. An unnamed NFL agent spoke to Heavy.com saying Prescott could land $65 million to $70 million, so now that number appears to be getting thrown out there again.
If Prescott were to land $70 million per season, he would shatter the record.
The highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL are currently Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and Jordan Love at $55 million per year.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
He has shown that he is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and now it is only a matter of time until he is paid like one.
The only question is: how much?
