Cowboys' Tyron Smith Paid Touching Tribute to Dak Prescott During Retirement Presser
Tyron Smith was one of the NFL's best offensive tackles during his 14-year NFL career, the first 13 seasons of which he spent with the Dallas Cowboys. Smith made five total All-Pro teams and eight Pro Bowls, and was selected as a member of the league's 2010s All-Decade team.
For much of his tenure with the Cowboys, Smith was tasked with protecting the blindside of Dak Prescott, who entered the league in 2016 and quickly supplanted Tony Romo as Dallas's franchise quarterback. The two built a close bond during that time, and Smith made sure he shouted out Prescott specifically during his Wednesday retirement press conference.
"I also want to recognize Dak Prescott. One of the best teammates I ever had," said Smith. "Dak cares deeply about everyone in the locker room, and he's more than a teammate. He's a lifelong friend. And I'll always have your back. You'll always be QB1 to me."
Prescott showed his appreciation right back at Smith, sporting a must-have hat at the ceremony.
Prescott's time in Dallas has been fruitful, if tumultuous. When healthy and at the top of his game, he's played like one of the NFL's best quarterbacks—and has been paid like it too, with two massive contracts and more than $247 million in career earnings under his belt, per Over the Cap. He's also been an easy target, given the Cowboys' inability to get over the hump and truly contend for a Super Bowl during that time, though that blame is plenty spread out between Dallas's various coaches during his tenure and, most significantly, owner and general manager Jerry Jones.
Smith made clear that Prescott remains a beloved figure within the locker room though, which is certainly meaningful as well.