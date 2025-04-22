SI

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Working on ‘Substantive’ Trades Around NFL Draft

Karl Rasmussen

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have had a relatively quiet offseason thus far, but that could change as the NFL draft inches closer.

Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones spoke to reporters Tuesday and indicated that the team has a couple of trades in the works, deals which he hopes will reach the finish line just around draft day.

"We’re looking at two things that could happen before or after the draft. Two pretty substantive trades. Been working on today," said Jones, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Dallas wasn't particularly active in free agency. They signed a handful of players, most notably RBs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, DE Dante Fowler Jr., and DT Solomon Thomas while trading for LB Kenneth Murray Jr. and CB Kaiir Elam, both of whom are former first-round picks.

It seems there's more to come for America's Team, as Jones hinted at the two additional trades, though he did not offer any tidbit about who the team might be in the market for, or what teams they're negotiating with.

Jones also told reporters he's hopeful the team will make the most of its pick at No. 12 in the first round by drafting an "instant impact" player.

While fans haven't been too thrilled with the team's lackluster offseason, Jones has expectation levels rising once again after teasing the looming trades. Hopefully, the deals, whatever they end up being, will be enough to satisfy the fan base and put the Cowboys in position to contend for a Super Bowl in the upcoming season.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

