Cowboys WR Made Sure to Honor Marshawn Kneeland After Win vs. Raiders
The Cowboys picked up a hard fought road win against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, in what was the team’s first game since the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
It was an emotional night for the team, and immediately after the win, Dallas wide receiver Ryan Flournoy made a heartwarming gesture in honor of Kneeland. Along the sideline, Flournoy lifted a No. 94 Kneeland jersey in the air, showing love to his teammate.
Prior to Monday’s game, Cowboys players wore t-shirts with Kneeland’s face on them. Every player also had a “94” decal sticker on the back of their helmet, in what was another tribute to Kneeland. Additionally, the team honored him by giving him his own locker in the visiting locker room at Allegiant Stadium with his jersey hanging in it. That jersey was the one Flournoy lifted up after the win.
Raiders players also wore special shirts during warmups as a gesture to Kneeland.
There were plenty of other individual tributes from players and coaches, in what were touching gestures for Kneeland. It’s clear the impact he’s had on his teammates, and they were playing in his honor on Monday night.