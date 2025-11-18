Dak Prescott Emotionally Reflects on Cowboys Win After the Death of Marshawn Kneeland
The Cowboys were definitely playing for their late teammate Marshawn Kneeland on Monday night when facing the Raiders.
Dallas won 33–16 behind a huge game from quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for four touchdown passes on the night. ESPN’s Lisa Salters caught up with the quarterback after the win and asked him what the game was like for him as it was the team’s first contest since Kneeland’s death.
“I have no better peace than being on the field, I know this for a lot of guys out here,” Prescott said. “You have to think about a lot, you have to focus in. It was a blessing to be out here. This is where healing happens for me. We love Marshawn, we’ll continue to shine light for him. We’re blessed to carry his life for him.”
The Cowboys honored their late teammate in many ways before the game on Monday night. All the team members, including Prescott, and staff wore a shirt with Kneeland on it. All the players additionally wore a “94” sticker on their helmets to represent Kneeland’s number on the team. Prescott specifically wrote “One Love” on his wrist tape, which is a phrase Kneeland used consistently with his teammates.