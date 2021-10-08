'Marty B' Rips Lap-Dance Coach Urban Meyer

"Here's a coach that's 0-4 in a bar after a loss getting a lap dance," Bennett writes. "This coach is not focused on winning. His mind is elsewhere."

Martellus Bennett, the always-outspoken former Texas A&M and Dallas Cowboys tight end, is absolutely correct about the "double standard'' that exists when a football celebrity misbehaves.

"Urban Meyer has never been held accountable for his actions," Bennett said, reflecting on the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars coach's infamous back-home lap dance. "Definitely should be suspended for 'conduct detrimental' to the good of the team.

"A player would be."

Should Meyer - a self-admitted "a-hole idiot,'' as he said in his public apology after last week's episode that saw him not travel with his team back to Jacksonville after a loss to the Bengals (in Ohio, where Meyer was a legendary college coach), instead being seen on video dancing suggestively with a woman other than his wife at a bar - get ...

Fined?

Suspended?

Fired?

Based on his powerful position atop the football world's totem pole, whatever official punishment comes will not be very severe. But that's not because "he's a coach instead of a player.''

Powerful players - powerful, talented, protected-by-the-salary-cap players - get away with things, too.

Marty B was surely one of those guys who "got away with things'' during an NFL career that began as a draft pick of the Cowboys, where he was to learn under the wing of the legendary Jason Witten.

That did not go well.

Bennett, 34, who last played in 2017, has in recent years talked of how he'd do some things differently if he could turn back the clock. Still, Bennett, who starred at A&M and later played for the Bears, Giants and Patriots, was a controversial figure in his own right, and remains one.

"Urban Meyer stayed in Ohio to see his old hoes. Nobody wants to go to Ohio and stay to clear their minds especially after a Thursday night game. Hahaha. Coaches funny. Nobody believes that shit. He trying to tap in with his old hoes.''

Bennett's belief that Meyer is skirting by here is valid. All things considered - the team's failure atop the pile - it's a terrible look for any "company CEO'' trying to have his company, and himself, be taken seriously.

"Here's a coach that's 0-4 in a bar after a loss getting a lap dance," Bennett wrote. "You know how crazy the sports world be going if that was one of the players. This coach is not focused on winning. His mind is elsewhere."

Marty B is onto something there. Meyer's Jaguars have lost 20 straight games dating back to last season. In this, his first year in the NFL, he is making lots of headlines for lots of the wrong reasons. If you are a fan, or the owner, or a Jags player? It's hard to believe that Meyer is truly devoted to your cause.

But acting like "an a--hole idiot,'' as Meyer admits he did? Coaches get to do that when they win. Players get to do it, as well - as Martellus Bennett surely knows. Maybe eventually, when the player can't play anymore, he's handed his unfortunate fate.

And in the case of Urban Meyer? Maybe his only unfortunate fate right now is his wife making him sleep on the couch.

