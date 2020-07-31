FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' contractual situation with Dak Prescott isn't going to change any time soon. Nor, according to COO Stephen Jones, is the franchise's "100-percent'' belief in the talents of the franchise QB.

"We're fired up about (the Cowboys' situation) and still have nothing but 100-percent belief in Dak and his future with the Cowboys - and that we can ultimately get a deal done,'' Jones said. "He's special. As Jerry (Jones) and I have said, we are 110-percent behind him, and ultimately feel like we'll get this done."

That's a lot of percentages ... and hopefully Prescott himself truly matches the Joneses in enthusiasm for the set-up - and that he is essentially being honest when he says he feels "grateful and blessed'' at the circumstances that leave him playing the 2020 NFL season under the franchise-tag tender amount of $31.409 million.

Jones, in speaking to DallasCowboys.com, the team's official website, confirmed much of what we already knew about the contract talks leading up to the July 15 deadline that came and went with the two sides failing to strike a multi-year deal.

*Yes, as we reported that day, Dak himself was drawn into the negotiations (at about 1 p.m., we were told, two hours before the deadline.)

*Yes, Stephen confirmed, "They certainly want a shorter deal.'' (We reported agent Todd France was proposing a four-year contract.)

*Yes, Stephen confirmed, Dallas offered a longer-term deal. (We've reported it was five years and about $35 million APY with a guarantee of more than $106 million.)

"Historically we have, as management, wanted longer deals because it's more cap-friendly and we're able to spread some things out and keep some players,'' he said. "At the end of the day, and Dak understands this, that's what we're trying to do."

*Jones also noted that the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 problem played a role in negotiations.

*But importantly, Jones said talks were amicable. ... and suggested they will be the same next offseason, when the two parties do this dance again.

"He's got such a great outlook on the Dallas Cowboys, our football team,'' Jones said. "And he's ready to go out and win a Super Bowl, which would only create more value for him (and) more value for the Cowboys.