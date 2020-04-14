CowboyMaven
Cowboys Free Agency & NFL Draft Positional Needs: Why Look at RB?

Matthew Postins

How have the Dallas Cowboys done in free agency to this point? Here we review the running back position. Plus, we update our NFL Draft need meter.

PLAYERS AT POSITION ENTERING FREE AGENCY (BASED ON DALLASCOWBOYS.COM): Ezekiel Elliott (starter), Tony Pollard, Jordan Chunn, Jamize Olawale (fullback).

2020 COWBOYS FREE AGENTS: None.

COWBOYS LOST: None.

COWBOYS RETAINED: All players on the roster were under contract entering free agency.

COWBOYS GAINED: Chunn (signed to a reserve/futures contract).

THE BREAKDOWN: The Cowboys probably feel as if they’re set at this position, with Elliott as the starter and Pollard as the backup. Some might be lamenting the fact that Mike Weber was signed off their practice squad late in the 2019 season ... but there are people at The Stat who were disappointed and think Weber "doesn't get it.''

Elliott has been one of the league’s most durable backs, and Pollard is the type of back that can do a lot of different things without siphoning off touches from Elliott. Olawale is there to fit whatever role the Cowboys need. Chunn is there to take reps in camp. If he makes the team it will be due to showing the Cowboys that he can be a special teams ace.

DRAFT NEED: Low. It’s not out of the question that the Cowboys take a back late in the draft (that’s what they did with Weber last year). But it’s not a priority - even as we try to figure the purpose of D'Andre Swift's video "30 Visit'' with the Cowboys.

Maybe this, though: The Cowboys will look to add a back or two during the undrafted free agency process to help manage reps in training camp and to provide a gentle nudge to either Olawale or Chunn when it comes to position competition. Lately, the Cowboys have kept no more than three backs on their active roster. It will take a special back, with significant upside, to break through the triumvirate of Elliott, Pollard and Olawale. 

