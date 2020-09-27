A 'Guarantee' Jamal Adams Will 'Make Cowboys Pay'

Jamal Adams is claiming he's been giving "the scoop'' on what the Dallas Cowboys think of his coverage skills and that as a result he's got "a chip on my shoulder'' to use as inspiration today when his hometown Cowboys visit his new team in Seattle.

“I’ve seen a couple things, they said I struggle in coverage, so I can’t wait,” Adams said this week. “I got a little text from one of my buddies back home. He has the inside scoop on that. So looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, one of our "buddies'' - former Cowboys star Michael Irvin - happens to be close to Jamal, an uncle-like figure to the All-Pro safety. And Irvin popped onto 105.3 The Fan this week to discuss with hosts "Shan & R.J.'' that R.J. (Choppy) stating that Adams is poor in coverage will come back to haunt Dallas.

"I guarantee that Jamal will make the Cowboys pay!'' Irvin said, explaining to Choppy that a Dallas loss will then be the radio host's responsibility.

Add 2 + 2 here; Adams, acquired by the Seahawks this year in a blockbuster trade (that the Cowboys found to be a bit too pricy), doesn't have a "source'' with "scoops'' inside the Dallas locker room.

Do you, Jamal?

“I can’t tell you that, man,” Adams said. “C’mon. I can’t give you the nuggets like that, man. I grew up with a couple guys who are still my brothers, best friends to this day. We talk every day, group messaging. What goes on in Dallas, it always comes back to me. I always find out the scoops. So just a little edge, a little chip on my shoulder to go out there and continue to do what I’m doing.''

Here's the almost-certain truth: Nobody on the Dallas roster was foolish enough to text Jamal Adams in a "group message'' to boldly announce that the Cowboys' game plan is to attack Adams, in any way.

The "nugget'' came from ... Michael Irvin.

The "scoop'' came from ... Michael Irvin.

The "group message'' came from ... Michael Irvin.

And Irvin got "what goes on in Dallas'' from listening to a radio host express his views of Adams' coverage skills.

That's it.

Adams is one of the most impactful defensive players in football. He'll rack up tackles, takeaways and even QB sacks. (So far this year for the 2-0 Seahawks he's got two sacks, four quarterback hits and 21 total tackles.) The Cowboys are acutely aware of all of this.

Added Dallas QB Dak Prescott: “Jamal Adams is a great player. You’ve got to account for him when he’s around the line of scrimmage or in pass protection, whether you’re running the ball in his direction ... He can certainly change the game.”

That's what the Cowboys would really be texting to Jamal Adams. But he's got his "scoop.'' He's got his motivation. And "Uncle'' Michael Irvin has his guarantee.