Adrian Peterson - Once Coveted by Cowboys - Wants Last NFL Chance

FRISCO - Adrian Peterson is a legendary figure in Texas and a legendary figure in the NFL. He's also a future Hall-of-Fame veteran running back who was once on the radar of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

But as if the moment, A.D. is still a free agent as he continues to prepare for the 2021 season while hoping he’ll get a training-camp call - maybe one last call.

“I’m looking for a contender,” Peterson said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’m looking for a team that’s built to go and chase a championship. That’s my ultimate goal and I feel like I can really help to contribute in accomplishing that.A team with a good quarterback, a good defense and some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. For me to be able to get into that type of situation would be perfect.”

Peterson is a marvel who has said he wants to play until he's 40 years old. He's 36 now, who wants to make history by breaking Emmitt Smith's all-time rushing record.

"I'm just going to keep playing, I'm going to keep playing, trying to chase a championship," Peterson recently told TMZ. "And God willing, within the process of doing that I'm able to catch Emmitt and pass him."

Smith, the Cowboys Hall-of-Famer, is firmly in possession of the NFL record with 18,355 career rushing yards. For A.D. to reach the goal of passing Smith? The former Oklahoma star would needs to gain 3,536 more yards.

He's has great runs with Minnesota and assorted other clubs in his pursuit. He needs one more run.

“The training is going well and I’m going to control the things that I can control right now, and, when that time comes, somebody will give me a call,” Peterson said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s all I’m asking for. My body feels good. I came out healthy from last season. My body feels strong. I still feel young. I still feel good. I’m ready to play ball.”

