SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Aldon Smith Reviews Are In: Cowboys DE Is A 'Monster,' Says Dak

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - "He's a monster.''

"Who the hell is No. 58?''

“Everything is happening and everything is looking good. ... I hold myself to high standards. I feel like I can compete with the best. I feel like I’m one of the best.”

The first quote is from QB Dak Prescott about Aldon Smith. The second quote is from coach Mike McCarthy about Aldon Smith. The third quote is from Aldon Smith ... about Aldon Smith.

And all assessments, after a week of Dallas Cowboys stay-at-home training camp here at The Star in Frisco, are accurate.

As we know, Smith busted into the NFL a decade ago with the San Francisco 49ers and from 2011 through 2013 recorded 42 sacks in 43 regular-season games. But then came some horrific behavioral issues and an NFL ban. The Cowboys knew he might be reinstated this offseason, had McCarthy quickly develop a relationship with him, relied on Cowboys new D-line boss Jim Tomsula (who coached Smith in The Bay) and got help from DFW-based agent .. as part of the support system, and signed Smith to an absurdly cheap one-year deal.

"It’s something I never really lost,'' said Smith of his innate ability, fortified now by a new devotion to the weight room and a 20-pounds-of-muscle increase to his .... frame. "It’s something I’ve always been able to do, so it wasn’t too tough to get back into.''

That's the shocker for McCarthy, who was asked what his on-field impressions would be if he didn't know the background of the "new guy.''

Said McCarthy: “Hey, the who hell is No. 58?’ That (would be) my thought ... He looks good. He’s hitting all the targets. You can see his power, his length is extraordinary. I’m very, very happy with where Aldon is right now. … He’s impressive.”

We write here in detail about both Smith's career ups and downs and about the Cowboys penchant, driven by owner Jerry Jones, to give second chances to talented people. And Smith, even at age 30 and a half-decade out of football, is certainly that.

“Damn sure doesn’t look like he hasn’t played in five years,'' Prescott said. "He’s going to make all of us better. A great player.''

Smith has spent this first week starting at one defensive end, opposite another Pro Bowler, DeMarcus Lawrence. The tandem has paired up to star in this camp. ... and Smith said the kindship, with Tank and the rest, is already in place.

He most missed "the camaraderie,'' he said. "The guys, the laughs, the little jokes. Just being around guys and things that, just locker room fun.''

But it all came back to him. That first day of practice, wearing the head-turning, eyebrow-raising, "Who's that guy?'' No. 58.

"I don’t know if I told any of the guys, but I was thinking in my head, 'It’s been a long road, being back on the field after that much time off.' It was a blessing and it was a little surreal. But I was very prepared and excited to go out there and put things together.''

Obviously so.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Inside the La'el (Car Wreck) & Tyron (Injury) Issues At Cowboys Camp

The Dallas Cowboys experienced a pair of problems with their standout tackles on Thursday with issues involving Tyron Smith and La'el Collins

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant 'Is About To Kill It' In Today's Workout At Ravens

'You Know It!' Former Dallas Cowboys Star Dez Bryant Is Upbeat About His Baltimore Ravens Tryout, Scheduled For Thurday

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Coordinators Comments: Top 10 Takes From Moore, Nolan & Fassel

Cowboys Coordinators Comments: Top 10 Takes From Kellen Moore, Mike Nolan & Bones Fassel From Mid-Week Dallas Conversations

Mike Fisher

What McCarthy & Moore Say About Cowboys Play-Calling

What Coaches McCarthy & Moore Say About Dallas Cowboys Play-Calling in 2020

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Camp Notes: 'Stand-Up Guys,' Injury News & Roster Moves

Dallas Cowboys Camp Notes From Tuesday's Workout Here Inside The Star: 'Besties,' Injury News & Roster Moves - And 'Stand-Up Guys'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Drew Pearson Going To Hall of Fame: 'You Made My Life!'

Eight months ago, the Pro Football Hall of Fame 'broke the heart' of Drew Pearson - but now the Dallas Cowboys icon will be inducted in 2021 - and he says the HOF 'made my life!'

Mike Fisher

by

Bamagirl88

Cowboys Make 3 Roster Moves, Including Poe Off PUP

Dallas Cowboys Make 3 Roster Moves, Including Dontari Poe Coming Off PUP List

Mike Fisher

Sources: Cowboys Cut Injured DT McCoy But 'Mutual Interest in Reunion In 2021

Following the season-ending injury to his quad on Monday, the Dallas Cowboys have released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy using an injury waiver tied to a pre-existing condition ... But sources say 'mutual interest' in a 2021 return

Matt Galatzan

McCarthy: Cowboys Have 'Three No. 1 WRs' In Amari, Gallup & Lamb

McCarthy: Dallas Cowboys Have 'Three No. 1 WRs' In Amari, Gallup & Lamb - 'A Three-Headed Monster'

Mike Fisher

Gerald McCoy Injury 'Makes You Sick,' Says Cowboys Coach

Gerald McCoy Season-Ending Injury 'Makes You Sick,' Says Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Mike Fisher