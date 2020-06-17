DALLAS – It’s fitting that the player selected by ESPN as the best Dallas Cowboys over the last decade has been a cornerstone for the Dallas offense for almost a decade.

Left tackle Tyron Smith is one of the best in the game and a major asset to protecting quarterback Dak Prescott’s blind side. The seven-time Pro Bowler and two time All Pro was drafted No. 9 overall by the Cowboys in the 2011 draft.

The former USC Trojans standout was the first Dallas offensive lineman selected in the first round under Jerry Jones’ leadership. He lived up to the hype and Jones continued to draft first-round linemen. The Cowboys developed into one of the most talented offensive lines in the NFL, a badge they hope to wear again in 2020.

Entering his 10 season in the league, Smith is a definite Cowboys fan favorite… And a voters' favorite, too. Oh, and Tyron has Cowboys company, here, too ...

NFC East All-Decade Team (Voted on by ESPN's NFC East reporters)

OFFENSE

QB: Eli Manning, Giants, 2004-19

RB: LeSean McCoy, Eagles, 2009-14

RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, 2016-present

WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Giants, 2014-18

WR: Dez Bryant, Cowboys, 2010-17

T: Tyron Smith, Cowboys, 2011-present

G: Brandon Brooks, Eagles, 2016-present

C: Travis Frederick, Cowboys, 2013-19

G: Zack Martin, Cowboys, 2014-present

T: Jason Peters, Eagles, 2009-19

TE: Jason Witten, Cowboys, 2003-17, 2019

DEFENSE

DE: DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys, 2014-19

DT: Fletcher Cox, Eagles, 2012-19

DT: Justin Tuck, Giants, 2005-13

DE: Jason Pierre-Paul, Giants, 2010-17

LB: Sean Lee, Cowboys, 2010-19

LB: DeMarcus Ware, Cowboys, 2010-13

LB: Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins, 2012-present

CB: DeAngelo Hall, Redskins, 2008-17

CB: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Eagles, 2011-12; Giants, 2014-17; Redskins, 2019

FS: Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles, 2014-19

SS: Landon Collins, Giants, 2015-18; Redskins, 2019-present

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR/PR: Darren Sproles, Eagles, 2014-19

K: Dan Bailey, Cowboys, 2011-17

P: Tress Way, Redskins, 2014-present

Also earning nods: running back Ezekiel Elliott, tight end Jason Witten, receiver Dez Bryant, defensive end Tank Lawrence, kicker Dan Bailey, linebacker Sean Lee and DeMarcus Ware and offensive linemen Travis Frederick and Zack Martin.