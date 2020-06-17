CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

All-Decade NFC East: Cowboys Tyron Tops The Voting

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS – It’s fitting that the player selected by ESPN as the best Dallas Cowboys over the last decade has been a cornerstone for the Dallas offense for almost a decade.

Left tackle Tyron Smith is one of the best in the game and a major asset to protecting quarterback Dak Prescott’s blind side. The seven-time Pro Bowler and two time All Pro was drafted No. 9 overall by the Cowboys in the 2011 draft.

The former USC Trojans standout was the first Dallas offensive lineman selected in the first round under Jerry Jones’ leadership. He lived up to the hype and Jones continued to draft first-round linemen. The Cowboys developed into one of the most talented offensive lines in the NFL, a badge they hope to wear again in 2020.

Entering his 10 season in the league, Smith is a definite Cowboys fan favorite… And a voters' favorite, too. Oh, and Tyron has Cowboys company, here, too ...

NFC East All-Decade Team (Voted on by ESPN's NFC East reporters)

OFFENSE

QB: Eli Manning, Giants, 2004-19

RB: LeSean McCoy, Eagles, 2009-14

RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, 2016-present

WR: Odell Beckham Jr., Giants, 2014-18

WR: Dez Bryant, Cowboys, 2010-17

T: Tyron Smith, Cowboys, 2011-present

G: Brandon Brooks, Eagles, 2016-present

C: Travis Frederick, Cowboys, 2013-19

G: Zack Martin, Cowboys, 2014-present

T: Jason Peters, Eagles, 2009-19

TE: Jason Witten, Cowboys, 2003-17, 2019

DEFENSE

DE: DeMarcus Lawrence, Cowboys, 2014-19

DT: Fletcher Cox, Eagles, 2012-19

DT: Justin Tuck, Giants, 2005-13

DE: Jason Pierre-Paul, Giants, 2010-17

LB: Sean Lee, Cowboys, 2010-19

LB: DeMarcus Ware, Cowboys, 2010-13

LB: Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins, 2012-present

CB: DeAngelo Hall, Redskins, 2008-17

CB: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Eagles, 2011-12; Giants, 2014-17; Redskins, 2019

FS: Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles, 2014-19

SS: Landon Collins, Giants, 2015-18; Redskins, 2019-present

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR/PR: Darren Sproles, Eagles, 2014-19

K: Dan Bailey, Cowboys, 2011-17

P: Tress Way, Redskins, 2014-present

Also earning nods: running back Ezekiel Elliott, tight end Jason Witten, receiver Dez Bryant, defensive end Tank Lawrence, kicker Dan Bailey, linebacker Sean Lee and DeMarcus Ware and offensive linemen Travis Frederick and Zack Martin.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Popovich Blasts NFL and Cowboys Jerry Jones for Trump Support

Legendary San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Blasts The NFL and Leaders Like Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones for Their Support of President Trump

Mike Fisher

by

pathetic racists

On Campus: 'DiNucci Should Start Over Dak' At QB For The Dallas Cowboys?

An On Campus View - 'Rookie Ben DiNucci Should Start Over Dak Prescott at QB' For Dallas Cowboys - Deserves A Closer Look

Mike Fisher

COVID-19 Forces Cancellation Of 'SportsCon' In Dallas

Scoop: COVID-19 Forces Cancellation Of 'SportsCon' That Was To Feature Cowboys Names Romo, Zeke And Lawrence

Mike Fisher

Analyzing The Cowboys' Biggest Roster Weakness - Is There A Fix?

Analyzing The Dallas Cowboys' Biggest Roster Weakness - Is There A Fix?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith Teams up With Texas Governor for PSA On COVID-19 Fight

Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Jaylon Smith Teams up With Texas Governor Abbott for PSA On COVID-19 Fight

Mike Fisher

Ezekiel Elliiott suggests HIPAA violation after positive COVID-19 test

Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott is suggesting a leak of his patient information beyond the on-the-record comments from his agent.

BriAmaranthus

Ezekiel Elliott Among 'Multiple' Dallas Cowboys Who Test Positive For COVID-19, Per NFL Report

'Multiple' Dallas Cowboys, Including Star Running Back Ezekiel Elliott, Test Positive For COVID-19, Per NFL Report

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ex Jason Witten Speaks On 'Black Lives Matter'

Dallas Cowboys Ex Jason Witten Is Emerging As A Raiders Team Leader As He Speaks On 'Black Lives Matter'

Mike Fisher

A 4-Year Deal For Cowboys QB Dak Could Have Russell Wilson Ring To It

A 4-Year Deal For Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Could Have A Russell Wilson Ring To It

Mike Fisher

1st & 10: Cowboys 'Problem' Becomes NFC East 'Solution? NFL Notebook

1st & 10: Did A Dallas Cowboys 'Problem' Just Become An NFC East 'Solution? Our Sunday NFL Notebook From Frisco

Mike Fisher