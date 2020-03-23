CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
Podcasts

An 'Exemplary' Cowboy: Jerry Jones Raves About Retiring Travis Frederick

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The retiring Travis Frederick is, in the eyes of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, an "exemplary'' Cowboy. What a wonderful way of saying it.

Frederick, Jones said in a statement "by the nature of his center position, was the core piece of what I believe to be one of the most talented and skilled NFL offensive lines that has been assembled.

"His leadership ability, production and intelligence put him at the top level of interior offensive linemen in our league for many years. At the pinnacle of his success, his career on the field was only exceeded by a rare display of courage and determination in overcoming a life-threatening illness and returning to the game - a challenge that could only be completed by a person with rare levels of perseverance and strength.''

Jones' reference, of course, is to the auto-immune disease that sidelined the Cowboys' starting center for all of 2018 - and let to his triumphant return in 2019, in Travis' own eyes, a lesser player ... but yet a Pro Bowler again for the fifth time.

"As a contributor to our community, a family man and a professional person,'' Jones said, "he has distinguished himself as an exemplary representative of this organization. And for the rest of his life, when his name is mentioned in the same sentence with the Dallas Cowboys, he will be lifting the standards of excellence and esteem that has characterized the history of our proud franchise.''

Stirring words from Jerry Jones ... about a player with a stirring career.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Frederick Retiring, Who's Cowboys 'Next Man Up' at Center?

With Travis Frederick Retiring, Who is The Dallas Cowboys' 'Next Man Up' at Center? We Name Names - In Order

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Free Agency Tracker: Up-to-Moment Gains, Losses & Contracts

Updated by the Minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Predictions on Dak, Amari and The Whole Roster of Cowboys Without Contracts

Mike Fisher

'Football Is Risky': Shocker at The Star as Cowboys Center Travis Frederick Announces Retirement

'Football Is Risky': Shocker at The Star as Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl Center Travis Frederick Announces Retirement

Mike Fisher

NFL Free Agency: Cowboys Close In On Big-Bodied DT Dontari Poe

NFL Free Agency: Cowboys Close In On Big-Bodied DT Dontari Poe

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 'Hot Boyz' Best Branding? Helping In Coronavirus Fight

The Dallas Cowboys 'Hot Boyz' Best-Ever Branding Effort? Helping In Coronavirus Fight

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 'Have The Pieces To Win,' Says New DT Gerald McCoy

His 'America's Team'Dallas Cowboys 'Have The Pieces To Win,' Says New DT Gerald McCoy

Mike Fisher

Optimism on a Cowboys Comeback for Reinstatement-Minded and 'Happy' Randy Gregory

There Is New Optimism on a Dallas Cowboys Comeback for Suspended Defensive End Randy Gregory

Mike Fisher

Source: Cowboys 'Open' to NFL Free Agency Pursuit of DT 'Snacks' Harrison

Source: Cowboys 'Open' to NFL Free Agency Pursuit of DT 'Snacks' Harrison - Marking A Change In Philosophy

Mike Fisher

by

Footballfan55

Cowboys 1st & 10: A Nagging Dak 'Scenario’ & Top 10 Stories of the Week

Dak Prescott is on the franchise tag. He’s probably a ‘Cowboy for life.’ But there is a scenario that leaves me wondering, ‘What if?’

Matthew Postins

Is Rams' Release of Gurley A 'Lesson' For the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott?

Is the Rams' Release of RB Todd Gurley A 'Lesson' For the Cowboys and RB Ezekiel Elliott?

Mike Fisher

by

jda8600