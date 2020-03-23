An 'Exemplary' Cowboy: Jerry Jones Raves About Retiring Travis Frederick

FRISCO - The retiring Travis Frederick is, in the eyes of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, an "exemplary'' Cowboy. What a wonderful way of saying it.

Frederick, Jones said in a statement "by the nature of his center position, was the core piece of what I believe to be one of the most talented and skilled NFL offensive lines that has been assembled.

"His leadership ability, production and intelligence put him at the top level of interior offensive linemen in our league for many years. At the pinnacle of his success, his career on the field was only exceeded by a rare display of courage and determination in overcoming a life-threatening illness and returning to the game - a challenge that could only be completed by a person with rare levels of perseverance and strength.''

Jones' reference, of course, is to the auto-immune disease that sidelined the Cowboys' starting center for all of 2018 - and let to his triumphant return in 2019, in Travis' own eyes, a lesser player ... but yet a Pro Bowler again for the fifth time.

"As a contributor to our community, a family man and a professional person,'' Jones said, "he has distinguished himself as an exemplary representative of this organization. And for the rest of his life, when his name is mentioned in the same sentence with the Dallas Cowboys, he will be lifting the standards of excellence and esteem that has characterized the history of our proud franchise.''

Stirring words from Jerry Jones ... about a player with a stirring career.