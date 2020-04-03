Should the Risk-Taking Cowboys Even Think About Antonio Brown?

DALLAS – The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the receiver position that needs to be addressed; either in the upcoming NFL Draft or in free agency. Meanwhile, seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown is still looking for an NFL team to call home.

Will the Cowboys be the team to strike on the free-agent 31-year-old who dazzled on the field from 2013-2018? With the long list of off-field issues, should Dallas be the team to gamble?

Rumors are buzzing around Brown joining the Baltimore Ravens after quarterback Lamar Jackson posted an Instagram video of the two working out in South Florida. Brown flaunted his speed, catching a 50-yard pass from the reigning NFL MVP.

Whether it is the Ravens or not, I wonder if and when a team takes a chance on Brown. Brown humbled himself by apologizing to former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger about the negative comments he made about his former Pittsburgh teammate. This small act of contrition may be enough for NFL teams to consider Brown ... ah, but he's still subject to an NFL investigation under its personal conduct policy following a sexual assault lawsuit filed by his former trainer.

Also, Brown faces charges of felony burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief deriving from an incident at his Florida residence with a moving truck driver.

The Cowboys are looking to load up weapons for quarterback Dak Prescott. Dallas signed Amari Cooper to a five-year deal worth $100 million (oh, and ESPN's Rex Ryan is unhappy here) keeping him alongside rising star Michael Gallup. But veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb is gone to the Texans, opening up a hole.

Dallas is not afraid of taking on some risk for reward, exemplified in its recent addition of Aldon Smith, pending his reinstatement to the league. "Nine Lives'' Jerry Jones is giving out second chances and Brown certainly has the upside.

Part of the argument against: this draft class is brimming with young receiving talent, with lots of kids capable of becoming Dallas’ third receiver, without all the baggage and drama.

Brown is an undeniable talent. His last full season came in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he came away with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a career-high 15 touchdowns.

But is his juice worth the squeeze?

My take is… There is too much talent the Cowboys could draft, even in the mid-to-later rounds, that would improve the position group. (Check out CowboysSI.com's Matthew Postins and his latest NFL Mock Draft here.) Meanwhile, the addition of Antonio Brown to this receiving corps - and maybe any NFL's teams receiving corps - would likely bring dysfunction that would certainly outweigh his output.