Ravens Move Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant to Roster

Dez Bryant, who spent the bulk of his career starring with the Dallas Cowboys, is getting the call-up to the Baltimore Ravens roster for Sunday's Week 9 NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts.

If the 32-year-old Bryant, who has been on the Ravens practice squad for two weeks, is activated, the former Pro Bowler figures to see his first NFL action since playing for his home-state Cowboys three seasons ago.

Bryant has been impressive to both players and the coaching staff in his early work in Baltimore, causing the Ravens to believe he can fit in with receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews as a targrt for QB Lamar Jackson.

“Oh man, it’s tremendous,” Jackson said at the time of Bryant’s signing, via Ravens.com. “He’s grinding (and) getting after it.''

The Ravens are a Super Bowl contender, and could use a piece like Bryant if he can in any way replicate what he did in Dallas.

In 113 games with the Cowboys, Bryant caught 531 balls for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns. Dallas, however, released him in April of 2018. Bryant eventually signed a one-year deal with the Saints during the middle of the 2018 season but almost immediately sustained a torn Achilles tendon and never played for New Orleans.

Bryant's presence on the Ravens roster in any form is a successful comeback story of a sort. Being elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster is another chapter. Maybe, on Sunday, we will witness an advancement of the story.