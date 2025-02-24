Cowboy Roundup: Biggest storylines entering NFL combine, DT is major concern
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to start a new week and prepare to see what the end of February will bring us as NFL Draft season kicks into full swing.
The annual NFL Scouting Combine gets underway on Monday with players beginning to arrive in Indianapolis ahead of this week's on-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Players will go through team interviews and exams leading up to the workouts, where social media watches with a close eye to see who runs the fastest 40-yard dash and looks the best throwing against air.
New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer will not speak to the national media until Thursday afternoon, while Jerry Jones will not speak at the podium but instead on his bus with local media outlets during his time in Indy.
The most interesting news to come out of the combine will be which prospects the Cowboys speak to, because it can provide some insight on what positions the team could be looking to focus on in this spring's draft.
While we wait to see how the week plays out, let's take a look at some of the headlines making waves on social media and around the web.
Biggest storylines entering combine
NFL Combine week is finally here with all 32 teams and the top draft prospects touching down in Indianapolis. The Cowboys head to Indianapolis with a new regime and plenty of questions as they prepare to enter a crucial offseason. Jon Machota of The Athletic takes a closer look at some of the biggest storylines for Cowboys Nation to follow.
Defensive tackle is a major concern
One of the biggest questions on the Cowboys roster entering the 2025 offseason is at defensive tackle, where former first-round pick Mazi Smith is the only player who has seen considerable playing time. Smith has been underwhelming to start his career, and with the potential departures of Osa Odighizuwa and Linval Joseph in free agency, the position will be very thing. Blogging the Boys takes a deeper look at what should be one of Dallas' biggest offseason priorities.
