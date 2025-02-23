One free agent the Cowboys should consider to bolster secondary
The 2025 offseason kicks into high gear with the NFL Combine this week, followed by the March free agency period.
The Dallas Cowboys have an opportunity ahead. Not only will they evaluate and meet with top draft prospects at the Combine, but they'll also have the chance to upgrade their roster through veteran free-agent acquisitions—decisions that could significantly influence their draft strategy.
One name to watch in the open market is Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.
Holland's future in Miami is uncertain. NFL.com reporter Cameron Wolfe reported earlier this week, that the Dolphins won't use the franchise tag on the star safety, meaning he'll likely be searching for a new home in 2025 unless a long-term deal is reached.
The former 2021 second-round pick also believes the Dolphins are ready to move on from him.
"Transparently, seeing the Dolphins post things like the Valentine's Day stuff or like any kind of edit and things like that," Holland said on his podcast, "Breakin' House Rules." "You can see guys that may not be here next year or maybe somewhere else are just not in it. I'm following them on Instagram, right? And I'm not in none of this [expletive] no more.
"I get it. I understand the decision to do that because I would do the same if I was in the same position. But from my perspective, I'm just watching it like — I get it, but like, OK, this is the effects of being a free agent. Your team, or what was your team, starts to phase you out, in a way."
Many teams will be in line for the 24-year-old's services, and the Cowboys should be one of them.
Dallas currently has two active safeties on its roster veterans Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker, while Markquese Bell is a restricted free agent and Israel Mukuamu is an unrestricted free agent.
Both current safeties, could be potential cap casualty this offseason. Replacing either one with a younger, more versatile Holland would help upgrade the secondary.
Holland's versatility was on full display last season. According to Pro Football Focus, in 854 snaps he had 312 in run defense, 516 in coverage, and 26 in pass rush.
Over four seasons, Holland has totaled 301 tackles, five sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 25 pass deflections, and five interceptions.
