Why Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer could prove critics wrong?
Dallas Cowboys fans, what if Brian Schottenheimer surpasses expectations in his first year as head coach?
While the bar is set low by some critics for the rookie head coach's first year, Fox Sports' Eric Williams has a different take. He's predicting a surprise from Schottenheimer in Dallas, as one of his 10 bold predictions for 2025.
Despite criticism over Jerry Jones' limited coaching search, Schottenheimer brings significant credentials to the role. The first year head coach enters with 25 years of NFL coaching experience and the advantage of already having spent three seasons with the organization.
"Schottenheimer, has a family coaching pedigree and, at age 51, he has 25 years of NFL coaching experience," Williams said. "Plus, as a Cowboys assistant for the past three years, he already has an established relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott and the rest of the team."
"Prescott will not have to learn a new offense, so that provides continuity. And Dallas still has talented pieces on defense like Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, so new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus should hit the ground running."
The Cowboys' defense remains stacked with playmakers like Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus inherits a unit that has ranked among the league's best in takeaways since 2021.
While questions persist about Schottenheimer's ability to lead a franchise with Super Bowl aspirations, his coaching pedigree – as the son of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer – organizational familiarity, and extensive experience suggest he could silence critics in his first season at the helm.
