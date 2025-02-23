Cowboys insider gives promising news on Micah Parsons trade rumors
It's been a stressful start to the NFL offseason for Dallas Cowboys fans, after a rollercoaster ride of a coaching search and growing Micah Parsons trade rumors.
Parsons has said he wants to remain with the Cowboys and hopes the team can add more talent to the roster to develop into a contender, but that hasn't stopped trade buzz from making the rounds and reporters urging teams to give Dallas a call.
However, one person who knows the team better than most, Cowboys insider Jon Machota of The Athletic, has a different stance on Parsons potentially getting traded away.
MORE: Cowboys blockbuster trade idea ships Micah Parsons to Bills for star RB & more
According to Machota, "Parsons isn't going anywhere."
That noise you hear is the collective cheer of Cowboys Nation.
Not only has Parsons been adamant that he is dedicated to Dallas, the front office has made it clear that they have no plans to move him for the foreseeable future. And why would they? Parsons is a generational talent.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes plea to Cowboys front office to attack free agency
Parsons missed four games for the Cowboys last season, but he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.
By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
So, let the trade rumors continue to swirl, but don't get too worked up, because it doesn't look like Parsons is going anywhere anytime soon.
