Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
The Dallas Cowboys have caught some heat in recent years with their penny-pinching approach to the NFL offseason. Entering 2025, many have been urging the team to take a more aggressive approach -- especially to free agency -- including star edge rusher Micah Parsons.
With the start of the new league year right around the corner and NFL Draft season kicking off this week with the NFL Scouting Combine, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones discussed the team's strategy and approach to free agency.
Jones spoke to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News when he revealed some key details that should excite Cowboys Nation.
MORE: Cowboys insider gives promising news on Micah Parsons trade rumors
Stephen Jones said there is "probably a good chance" that the team will spend more money in the first phase of free agency than a year ago.
"I think there’s probably a good chance of that," Jones said. "Between what we lost last year and what we have free this year, I think that’s part of it. Every year is its own year.‘"
That is already a step in the right direction, and it gets better.
MORE: Could a recently released defensive star fix the Cowboys' line struggles?
With the increased salary cap and the restructuring of contracts for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys will have plenty of breathing room under the cap. That will allow them to work on a blockbuster deal for Parsons, and potentially make a splash with a player on the open market.
Jones says the extra cash will allow Dallas to be "selectively strategic and aggressive."
The Cowboys enter the offseason with 25 players set to hit free agency, so the team will need to open the checkbook in ordre to keep some of their own key players and add talent at areas of need. Let's hope Jones' comments prove to be true.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 must-scout defensive tackles for the Cowboys at the 2025 NFL Combine
Cowboys pick Zack Martin replacement, RB of future in 3-round mock
Cowboys blockbuster trade idea ships Micah Parsons to Bills for star RB & more
3 linebackers the Cowboys can’t afford to miss at the 2025 NFL Combine
5 NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys could sign to replace Zack Martin
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries