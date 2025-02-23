When is the 2025 NFL Combine? Key dates Cowboys fans need to know
The unofficial start of the offseason kicks off when all 32 teams converge on Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine.
Dallas Cowboys fans often pay close attention to this event, as it’s the primary tool their front office uses to build the roster. While the jury is still out on recent first-round picks, the Cowboys have typically excelled in the draft.
The scouting process starts long before the Combine, but this event offers teams an excellent chance to meet one-on-one with players. It’s also a great opportunity for fans to watch their favorite prospects prove they belong in the NFL.
But when is the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine? We’ve got all the information you need below to catch the action.
When is the 2025 NFL Combine?
The Combine begins on Thursday, Feb. 27, and runs through Sunday, March 2. Below are the key dates for each position group:
Key Dates:
- Thursday, Feb. 27 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers
- Friday, Feb. 28 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends
- Saturday, March 1 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
- Sunday, March 2 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen
NFL.com has a full list of players invited to the Combine. A total of 329 were invited, and while drills begin on the 27th, players will start arriving as early as Monday, Feb. 24.
