Skip Bayless rips Jerry Jones, Cowboys while switching NFL allegiance
Throughout the 2024 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys fans were at their breaking point with the team. After failing to address some glaring areas of need during the offseason and failing to make a splash in the NFL Draft or free agency, the wheels fell off in Big D.
The season was plagued by injuries and the team's lack of depth was exposed.
While there is some renewed energy after new head coach Brian Schottenheimer put together an impressive coaching staff, some are still not buying in. Enter Skip Bayless.
MORE: Fool Me Twice? Cowboys could infuriate fans with another aging RB blunder
The former ESPN and FOX Sports personality has touted himself as a diehard Cowboys fan throughout his career, but over the weekend he released a bizarre video disowning the team and switching his allegiance.
Skip went on a four-minute rant ripping Jerry Jones and the organization, before putting on a Jalen Hurts jersey.
“It has come to this for me. I have now purchased, with my own money, this jersey featuring a quarterback I have always loved, Jalen Hurts. And a team I have always hated, the freaking Philadelphia Eagles," Skip said.
"I hate this color, it makes me sick to my stomach. It has come to this ladies and gentlemen. Behold Cowboys Nation… What do you think? Fly Eagles fly! It is your fault, Jerry Jones! You made me do this!”
No one likes a front-runner, Skip.
But, in the end, it's the way Skip rolls and he will do whatever it takes to draw some eyeballs and and get his name into headlines. And kudos, because it worked.
