Jerry Jones one of 3 NFL GMs skipping media availability at NFL Combine
NFL Draft season officially kicks off this week in Indianapolis with the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. For the Dallas Cowboys, it will be the first time for new head coach Brian Schottenheimer to address the national media.
While Schottenheimer will be taking the podium during combine week, there will be one noticable absence.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who typically has a lot to say, will not be speaking with the media in Indianapolis.
MORE: 3 must-scout defensive tackles for the Cowboys at the 2025 NFL Combine
Jones is one of three NFL general managers who will not be available. Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier and Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles will also be skipping media availability.
With Jerry skipping out on media availability, it will be the Schottenheimer show in Indy.
MORE: 3 linebackers the Cowboys can’t afford to miss at the 2025 NFL Combine
A total of 329 NFL Draft prospects will make their way to Indianapolis for the combine beginning on Monday, February 24 for their pre-exams, orientation, and team interviews. On Tuesday, February 25, players will undergo their medical exams and continue team interviews.
On-field workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium, which has hosted the combine since 1987, begin on Thursday, February 27, with defensive linemen and linebackers.
Defensive backs and tight ends take the field Friday; quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs will work out on Saturday; and offensive linemen wrap things up on Sunday, March 2.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 must-scout defensive tackles for the Cowboys at the 2025 NFL Combine
Cowboys pick Zack Martin replacement, RB of future in 3-round mock
Cowboys blockbuster trade idea ships Micah Parsons to Bills for star RB & more
3 linebackers the Cowboys can’t afford to miss at the 2025 NFL Combine
5 NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys could sign to replace Zack Martin
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries