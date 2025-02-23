Can the Cowboys resurrect a Top-10 bust to address OL depth
The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line underwent a massive overhaul in 2024, with Tyler Guyton replacing Tyron Smith and Cooper Beebe taking over for Tyler Biadasz.
More changes are coming in 2025 following the retirement of Zack Martin. The future Hall of Fame guard missed seven games due to injury in his final season, but his absence will still leave a void.
Questions linger beyond just the right guard position. Martin wasn’t the only player battling injuries, and the Cowboys had to shuffle Guyton in and out of the lineup at left tackle due to inconsistent play.
As they look to fill holes and rebuild depth, Dallas must explore every option—including a top-10 bust from the 2020 NFL Draft.
Jedrick Wills Jr. was a top-tier right tackle at Alabama before the Cleveland Browns selected him 10th overall in 2020. Tasked with protecting Baker Mayfield’s blind side, he enjoyed a successful rookie season.
Wills wasn’t perfect, but he transitioned from right to left tackle with few issues. Cleveland became a force on the ground thanks to a strong offensive line, winning 11 regular-season games—plus one in the playoffs.
It was all downhill from there for Wills, plagued by injuries and inconsistent play. His body language sparked doubts among fans, who began questioning his effort.
In the end, a change of scenery might be exactly what he needs.
The Cowboys have a history of taking early-round talents and helping them thrive once the pressure of being a franchise-changing draft pick is off their shoulders. Perhaps that could be the case for Wills, who might serve as a swing tackle—or even try his hand at guard as the Philadelphia Eagles did with Mekhi Becton.
Either way, a new home could unlock the potential he flashed at Alabama while helping Dallas usher in a new era up front.
