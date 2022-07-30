Skip to main content

Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Visit for Ex 1st-Round DL Takk McKinley

McKinley had 79 tackles, 45 quarterback hits and 17.5 sacks while playing in Quinn's defense.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys are not only hosting 4,000 fans at practice on this Saturday. The Cowboys are also hosting defensive lineman Takk McKinley for a free-agent visit.

McKinley played for the Cleveland Browns in 2021. He had 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble but did not complete last season due to a torn Achilles. Word is he is recovering quite well, though indications are Dallas might not be putting him through an actual physical workout at this time.

If McKinley ends up signing on with the Cowboys, it will mark a reunion with Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. 

Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons when they selected McKinley in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft .. a draft in which the Cowboys very much liked McKinley … who went two spots ahead of Dallas, leaving “America’s Team” to draft Taco Charlton.

McKinley, 26, had 79 tackles, 45 quarterback hits and 17.5 sacks while playing in Quinn's defense. The 6-2, 250-pounder totaled 13 sacks in his first two seasons.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

lamb thumb
Play

CeeDee Lamb Limited in Cowboys Camp; Source Reveals: Injury or Rest?

We continue to search for answers this week here in Oxnard. ... while allowing Cowboys Nation a sigh of relief regarding Lamb.

By Bri Amaranthus and Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
jerry mac stsr fox
Play

'I Need to Win a Super Bowl!' Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Proclaims

"I told (the Cowboys staff) I've got a birthday coming up here real quick and I don't have time to have a bad time," Jones said. "It ain't on my schedule."

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Cowboys - Jerry McCarthy Camp Presser.jfif
Play

Cowboys Camp: 'We're Not Screwing Around'

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is defending his team's offseason after criticism.

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
5 hours ago

The Cowboys are likely joined by other teams who might show interest in McKinley this summer, depending on his health … and his contractual affordability. … and the Browns could be among those that have interest in signing him. 

McKinley has struggled to revert to his 2018 form, but reuniting with Quinn could help him get back on the right track. 

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

lamb thumb
News

CeeDee Lamb Limited in Cowboys Camp; Source Reveals: Injury or Rest?

By Bri Amaranthus and Mike Fisher1 hour ago
jerry mac stsr fox
News

'I Need to Win a Super Bowl!' Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Proclaims

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
Cowboys - Jerry McCarthy Camp Presser.jfif
News

Cowboys Camp: 'We're Not Screwing Around'

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
lamb parsons diggs
News

Cowboys Have NFL's 2nd-Most Cap Space; What's Jerry Jones' 'Dry Powder' Plan?

By Geoff Magliochetti8 hours ago
9C3AA8AC-3E76-4F9B-8EDB-744D925DCCC2
News

Lean and Mean: Cowboys DE Lawrence Ready for Bounce-Back

By Mike D'Abate22 hours ago
gallup
News

'Not Reasonable': How Michael Gallup Absence Helps Cowboys WRs

By Zach Dimmitt22 hours ago
CC1D52F2-1663-4039-B0EA-62FFE27B69CC
News

Cowboys LOOK: WR T.J. Vasher Stunning Catch of Camp

By Matthew Ryan23 hours ago
FE1152CE-3A71-4940-81B5-AA45DCF51892
News

'More Snaps!' Cowboys Camp VIDEO VISIT: Leighton Vander Esch 1-on-1

By Mike FisherJul 29, 2022 4:00 PM EDT