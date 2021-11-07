Broncos at Cowboys Inactives: CeeDee Lamb & Amari Cooper OK?

Lamb and Cooper were each given a “questionable” designation, an eyebrow-raiser for some. But the Sunday inactive list verifies what we already knew: The top two receivers are playing in the noon start ...

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys are getting the gang back together on offense - “the gang” minus Tyron Smith.

The 6-1 Cowboys on Friday back inside The Star engaged in coach Mike McCarthy’s customary week-ending “mock game” and then released their final and official injury and practice list ahead of Sunday’s visit from the 4-4 Denver Broncos.

The release:

The jump-out components included the status of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, the starting receivers for the 6-1 Cowboys, who today play host here at AT&T Stadium to the 4-4 Broncos.

"Not of high concern," Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said at the end of the week.

Still, Lamb and Cooper were each given a “questionable” designation, an eyebrow-raiser for some. But the Sunday inactive list verifies what we already knew: The top two receivers are playing in the noon start ...

And only four guys are scratched: Will Grier, Israel Mukuamu, Tyron Smith & Simi Fehoko.

And of course, so is quarterback Dak Prescott (calf). The Cowboys held him out of last week’s win at Minnesota, firm in the belief that a few more days would remedy any concerns. He's ready to go.

That leaves the only injury issue of the day as Tyron Smith, who is out, with the Cowboys insisting that his ankle injury is not a “long-term” concern.

Today against the Broncos, starting at right tackle will be La'el Collins, and starting at right tackle will be Terence Steele. Why those choices? A full explanation below in our video Fish Report.

